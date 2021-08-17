Adams Reflects on Springers' Summer League Performance

The Summer League is a great opportunity for teams to get a look at the young talent in their pipeline. One staff that should be pleased from what they've seen in Vegas is the Sixers. Multiple players had standout showings as they prepare for another season in the NBA.

Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, and Isaiah Joe were among the top performers for the Sixers in the Summer League, but others still showed some nice flashes. One of those being Jaden Springer, who got his first real taste of NBA action.

Still being only 18-years-old, there were not any lofty expectations for Springer leading up to Summer League. The Sixers drafted him 28th overall with the long term in mind. That did not stop the first-round pick from showing why the team took a chance on his potential.

Coming out of college Springer's defense was the main thing that stood out about his game. Even against NBA athletes, he showed to be a tenacious defender. The fundamentals and discipline Springer showed defensively were very impressive for such a young prospect.

Offensively is where Springer's development is going to need the most time. While there was no flashy performance from him as a scorer, he was much more comfortable on that end with each passing game. Springer even had some nice stretches as a secondary ball-handler.

Following the Sixers' overtime loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday, head coach Brain Adams talked about Springer holding his own, despite being a young prospect.

"It was really impressive, and you can see what we saw in him to draft him at that pick. He's 18, he's got a lot of talent that is there, and a lot of talent that can be tapped," said Adams.

Due to the Sixers being in a spot to contend now, most of Springer's development will happen behind the scenes. But based on the flashes he's shown thus far, the Sixers should be excited for the player he could become down the line.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.