James Harden Ruled Out Game 3 vs. Bucks

As the Nets and Bucks prepare for their game 3 matchup, the James Harden saga continues. Harden has officially been ruled out for the second straight game after suffering an injury to his right hamstring in the first matchup of this series.

Not having the services of Harden did not affect the Nets' play in game 2. Without one of their big three, Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee by 39 points to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

This series was viewed as a must-watch every game after the battles these teams had in the regular season. Through two games, it has not lived up to the hype.

Winning by that big a margin without one of their top players was a statement game from the Nets. Game 2 showed a glimpse of how scary they can be when firing on all cylinders.

Kevin Durant continues to look like his old self in these playoffs. He went for 32 points and missed only six shots in their win on Monday. Kyrie Irving was right behind him with 22 points to go along with six assists.

Brooklyn has shown what they can do on their home floor. Now they have to take their play on the road. Heading into Milwaukee, not at full strength, is going to be an uphill battle for the Nets.

Many criticized the Nets for sleepwalking through the regular season and wondered if they could put it all together in the playoffs. Even with losing Harden in an important series, they have laid those doubts to rest.

There has been no official timetable of when Harden will rejoin his team on the court. With the way they have sustained their high-powered offense without him, there is little need to rush him back before he's 100%.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.