Celebrity Knicks Fan Compares Sixers' Joel Embiid to Draymond Green
Following a game where he set a new playoff career-high, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is facing criticism for his actions in Game 3. Primarily, a play involving New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson.
Early in the Game 3 matchup, Robinson was attempting a layup while Embiid was on the ground at his feet. The Sixers star then grabs his leg, which has led to many accusing him of a dirty play. Embiid said he wanted to make sure Robinson didn’t awkwardly fall on him, while others accused him of trying to injure the Knicks center.
New York comedian and Knicks superfan Sam Morril was one of the many to chime in on this Embiid play. He took a shot at the reigning MVP, saying this isn’t something winning stars do. Morril also compared him to Draymond Green because of his on-court antics in Game 3.
Facing a 2-0 deficit in the series, Embiid left it all on the floor to get his team in the win column. He finished the night with 50 points, eight rebounds, and four assists en route to a 125-114 victory. It was an efficient offensive outing for Embiid as he shot 13-for-19 from the field and 19-for-21 from the free-throw line.
Following the play, Robinson had to exit the game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. Reports later emerged that he left the arena that night in a walking boot. As of now, no updates have emerged regarding his status for the rest of the series.
The Knicks and Sixers are once again off for two days before taking the floor again. Game 4 is slated for Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 pm tip-off time.