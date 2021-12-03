Celtics' Broadcast Trolls Embiid During Jayson Tatum Interview

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Celtics Broadcast Trolls Joel Embiid During Jayson Tatum Interview
    Publish date:

    Celtics Broadcast Trolls Joel Embiid During Jayson Tatum Interview

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers haven't looked great lately. Prior to their team-wide COVID-19 outbreak, the Sixers led the Eastern Conference with an impressive 8-2 record. Then, they missed Joel Embiid along with other players throughout a nine-game stretch, which led to a 2-7 run for the Sixers.

    Even though Embiid's back in the lineup and the Sixers are finally getting back to being fully healthy, they continue to struggle. In the two games leading up to Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and squeaked out a win against the Orlando Magic.

    Heading into Wednesday's game, the Sixers were hoping to capitalize on their Monday night win and pick up a consecutive victory for the first time since November 3. But the ugly matchup in Boston resulted in another Sixers loss, making it their seventh defeat in the last ten games.

    Read More

    Following Wednesday night's game, the Boston Celtics' broadcast team, NBC Sports Boston, attempted to add salt in the wound by trolling Philadelphia's star center. When Celtics forward Jayson Tatum participated in a post-game interview, NBCS Boston typed up a lower-third caption claiming Tatum is Embiid's "father."

    It's not unusual for an NBC Sports regional network to troll opposing players. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Chicago have also had their fair share of trolling moments. So, their Boston network wanted to get in on the action on Wednesday night.

    The Celtics and their broadcast team might've gotten off the first laugh on Wednesday night as the Sixers fell short and lost by one point. However, Embiid and his teammates will have a shot at redemption soon enough as they will take on the Celtics for a second time this year on December 20.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    USATSI_15319363_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Celtics' Broadcast Trolls Embiid During Jayson Tatum Interview

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_16275756_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Doc Rivers Leaving Ben Simmons Talk to Daryl Morey, Elton Brand

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17269388_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid Envisions Lengthy Post-COVID Battle

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17269397_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid's Joke Reveals He Battled Through Hand Pain vs. Celtics

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17076628_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Rivers Praises Shake Milton, Sixers Bench for Offering Spark vs. Celtics

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17269386_168388689_lowres
    News

    Al Horford, Ime Udoka Recall Difficult Time With Sixers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17262989_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Philly Would 'Certainly Have Interest' in Harden

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17269250_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Discusses Sixers' Failed Final Play vs. Celtics

    23 hours ago