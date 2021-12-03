Celtics' Broadcast Trolls Embiid During Jayson Tatum Interview

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't looked great lately. Prior to their team-wide COVID-19 outbreak, the Sixers led the Eastern Conference with an impressive 8-2 record. Then, they missed Joel Embiid along with other players throughout a nine-game stretch, which led to a 2-7 run for the Sixers.

Even though Embiid's back in the lineup and the Sixers are finally getting back to being fully healthy, they continue to struggle. In the two games leading up to Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and squeaked out a win against the Orlando Magic.

Heading into Wednesday's game, the Sixers were hoping to capitalize on their Monday night win and pick up a consecutive victory for the first time since November 3. But the ugly matchup in Boston resulted in another Sixers loss, making it their seventh defeat in the last ten games.

Following Wednesday night's game, the Boston Celtics' broadcast team, NBC Sports Boston, attempted to add salt in the wound by trolling Philadelphia's star center. When Celtics forward Jayson Tatum participated in a post-game interview, NBCS Boston typed up a lower-third caption claiming Tatum is Embiid's "father."

It's not unusual for an NBC Sports regional network to troll opposing players. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Chicago have also had their fair share of trolling moments. So, their Boston network wanted to get in on the action on Wednesday night.

The Celtics and their broadcast team might've gotten off the first laugh on Wednesday night as the Sixers fell short and lost by one point. However, Embiid and his teammates will have a shot at redemption soon enough as they will take on the Celtics for a second time this year on December 20.

