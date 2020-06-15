All76ers
Top Stories
News

Charles Barkley Calls Philadelphia 76ers Sleeper Team for NBA Playoffs

Justin Grasso

Typically, former NBA players tend to show bias towards their former teams. Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley isn't necessarily one of them. Barkley, who is one of the more outspoken former players today, doesn't really play favorites when it comes to organizations he has played for -- especially the Sixers.

On Monday, however, Barkley made a bold claim regarding the 76ers. On ESPN's 'Get Up,' Barkley was asked to reveal his two sleeper teams for this year's NBA Playoffs. For the Western Conference, Barkley chose the Portland Trail Blazers. For the East, Barkley's looking at the Philadelphia 76ers to shock the Conference, potentially.

"Are you saying those two teams can win a championship, or are you just saying those two teams are sleepers?" Barkley was asked. "Those two teams can win the championship," the NBA legend responded confidently. 

Before the NBA went on lockdown a few months ago, the Sixers were ranked as the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference. At the time, they had yet to clinch a playoff berth. With only eight games remaining on the regular-season schedule, however, the Sixers have clinched a spot in the playoffs officially.

With eight games left, the Sixers have the opportunity to improve their rank in the East. That still doesn't take away from the fact that Philly was one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season, though. Granted, it took a while for Philly to find the correct fit for their Al Horford-less starting lineup. Plus, injuries made it hard for the Sixers to have all of their key pieces on the floor at once consistently.

But once the season resumes, the Sixers are expected to have a healthy roster, which includes their two-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. While the Sixers will remain one of the NBA's most mysterious teams playing on a neutral court without fans, considering them to be a sleeper isn't too far fetched. The Sixers are a very talented team. As long as their key players remain healthy, Philly could do some damage in this year's postseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Embiid's Final Three Years on Contract Are Guaranteed

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has benefitted from a short season as the final three years of his contract are now guaranteed.

Justin Grasso

NBA Exec Believes it's Conference Finals or Bust for Brett Brown

An Eastern Conference NBA Executive believes the Philadelphia 76ers have to at least reach the Conference Finals in order for Brett Brown to keep his job as the Sixers' head coach.

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris, David Blitzer Reportedly Acquired Stake in Steelers

Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have reportedly bought a small stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

Justin Grasso

NBA Players Will Test for COVID-19 'Every Other Day' Before Orlando

Recent reports have indicated that NBA players will have to take a COVID-19 test frequently before traveling to Orlando, Florida.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 76ers' 2020-21 Season Might be Fan-less?

Recent NBA rumors have indicated that fans might not have the opportunity to attend games during the 2020-2021 season. For the Philadelphia 76ers, that's very unfortunate.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Harris Joined Crucial Players Conference Call on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris joined a players' conference call on Friday led by Kyrie Irving.

Justin Grasso

When Can Brett Brown Begin Coaching the 76ers Again?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown isn't allowed to currently attend player workouts in Camden. When will the Sixers head coach have the opportunity to facilitate player workouts again?

Justin Grasso

Dwyane Wade Joined Ben Simmons During L.A. Workouts

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been working out in Los Angeles for the time being and recently NBA legend Dwyane Wade joined him.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Donates $25,000 to Oklahoma Food Bank

Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Josh Richardson made another generous donation during the NBA's hiatus as he contributed $25,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rival Watch: Miami Heat Gunning for Another Star

Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference rival the Miami Heat are reportedly gunning for another prominent star this upcoming offseason.

Justin Grasso

by

CyrusTheVirus