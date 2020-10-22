SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Could Sixers Lose Ime Udoka to New Orleans Pelicans?

Justin Grasso

Last offseason, former NBA journeyman Ime Udoka wrapped up a seven-year stint coaching alongside Greg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs' organization. A promotion was in store for Udoka, who was signing on with the Philadelphia 76ers to become Brett Brown's top assistant ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Unfortunately, after the Sixers' 2020 playoff run ended with disappointing results, Philly's front office decided to fire Brett Brown, ending a seven-year stint with him as the head coach. At that point, it became unclear if Udoka was going to stay on board or not. Since Brown's departure in August, the Sixers considered a handful of candidates for the vacant head coaching position.

By default, Udoka was one of several coaches to get consideration from Elton Brand and the Sixers' Managing Partners. Ultimately, Udoka lost out on the job as the Sixers strongly considered veteran coaches such as Ty Lue, Billy Donovan, and Mike D'Antoni before eventually hiring Doc Rivers.

As expected, Rivers is making changes to his staff -- but Udoka will remain on board for the time being. For the last few months, it seemed Udoka could part ways with the Sixers as he garnered interviews for other head coaching positions around the league when the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls were in the market.

But Udoka lost out on the Knicks and the Bulls jobs, and he could essentially lose his status as the top assistant for the Sixers as Rivers recently hired former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger. 

Whether Udoka will move on or not is still unknown, but according to a report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, new Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy has Udoka "under consideration." While Udoka isn't the lone candidate on Van Gundy's radar, his experience with two playoff-caliber organizations does make him an intriguing candidate for teams who are forming a new staff.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Teams Interested in Jrue Holiday, Could Sixers be Involved?

With a handful of teams interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, could the Sixers be a team that's inquiring?

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Reportedly Interested in Adding Roy Rogers to Staff

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is interested in adding Chicago Bulls assistant coach Roy Rogers to his staff, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Alec Burks Switches Agents Ahead of 2020 NBA Free Agency

Sixers mid-season acquisition Alec Burks recently switched agents during the offseason as he approaches the 2020 NBA Free Agency period.

Justin Grasso

NBA Agents Expect Thunder to Move Chris Paul

The Philadelphia 76ers have targeted Chris Paul in the past. Will the Thunder move the veteran guard this offseason? NBA agents seem to believe so.

Justin Grasso

Jameer Nelson Joins Sixers Front Office

Former St. Joes star and NBA guard Jameer Nelson landed a job in the Sixers' front office for the 2020-2021 season.

Justin Grasso

ESPN Predicts Sixers Will Stay Away From Big Trades

ESPN recently put together a panel of writers to predict some burning NBA questions. One of the discussions regarded the Sixers and whether they will make any big trades this offseason or not.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Doesn't Care to Argue Politics Online

Sixers forward Tobias Harris recently took to Twitter to announce he's not interested in debating over politics online.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Reportedly Pushing to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The Sixers are working to get the 2026 NBA All-Star game in Philly, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Will Join Kamala Harris on 'ReMaking America'

Sixers forward Tobias Harris will join CJ McCollum and Donovan Mitchell on ReMaking America to form a discussion with Kamala Harris.

Justin Grasso

Lack of Focus Affected Sixers' Road Performances in 2019-20

The Sixers struggled on the road during the 2019-2020 season. While players and coaches didn't have any answers for it throughout the year, an anonymous NBA staffer blamed a lack of focus.

Justin Grasso