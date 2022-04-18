Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey made noise as a dark horse candidate to potentially win the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

As the Sixers found themselves in a tough situation with the three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons holding out for a trade, Philly held a not-so-quiet competition for the starting point guard position at the beginning of the season.

Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey battled it out in training camp and the preseason. The second-year standout won and started off the year in Philly's starting five. As Simmons never returned to the court, Maxey solidified his role as a full-time starter.

And once the Sixers traded away Simmons and other pieces for James Harden, nothing about Maxey's spot on the depth chart changed. Throughout his first season as a full-time starter, Maxey blew away expectations.

Last season, the young guard averaged eight points, two assists, and one rebound while shooting 46-percent from the field and 30-percent from three. This year, Maxey doubled that production as he put up 17 points per game, four assists, and three rebounds while knocking down 48-percent of his shots and 42-percent of his threes.

After appearing in 75 games this year, you could argue that Maxey's significant second-year jump is worthy of winning the Most Improved Player award. However, the voters won't allow Maxey to garner that award.

On Sunday, the NBA announced the three finalists for the award. San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and Cleveland Cavaliers standout Darius Garland are all in the running.

Maxey, who might be close to the top, is on the outside looking in at the top three. While Maxey won't have the opportunity to get his hands on the Most Improved Player award, the young guard can still feel good about his second-year emergence as he played a vital role on the Sixers as they look to possibly compete for a title.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.