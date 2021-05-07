Mavericks Help Sixers Expand Lead Over Brooklyn Nets

For months, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have been battling it out for the Eastern Conference's top seed. Although the Sixers have sat in the top spot more than any other team this year, they recently lost it.

A couple of weeks back, the 76ers hit a rough patch. As Ben Simmons was ruled out for several consecutive games, and other Sixers missed a game or two as well, Philly went on a four-game losing streak, and the Nets took advantage.

As the Sixers took on losses, Brooklyn kept winning. Eventually, they took over the top spot. However, it wouldn't be for long. The Sixers lucked up with a favorable schedule as of late -- and they've taken advantage of it.

Over the last six matchups, the Sixers haven't suffered a loss yet. In fact, they've been dominating the competition and getting starters some additional rest time before the playoffs approach. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have hit a bit of a rough patch of their own at the right time for the 76ers.

The Nets have been shorthanded more often than not throughout the year, but it never really affected them too much. Whether they were missing one, two, or even all three of their big three, Brooklyn found ways to win.

Lately, they've been without James Harden, but Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been on the court. While they've done their part, their team hasn't been able to overcome the last few games. First, the Milwaukee Bucks did the Sixers a huge favor at the start of the week as they defeated the Nets not once but twice.

Then, on Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks did Philly a solid as they took down the Nets 113-109. With that Brooklyn loss, the Sixers gain another half-game lead over the Nets, making it 2.5 going into Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Winning out remains important for the 76ers -- but they do have a few games they could spare now that they have a solid lead and the tie-breaker over Brooklyn. It's not a guarantee the Sixers lock in the first seed -- but their chances of getting what they've worked for all season long are very high.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.