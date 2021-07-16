Report: Lillard Expected to Address Trade Rumors on Friday

Ever since the Portland Trail Blazers fell short in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, trade rumors surrounding Damian Lillard have been swirling around the internet. Although there's been some smoke around the Blazers star's name, Lillard never formally requested a trade from Portland.

However, a report on Friday morning hinted that might change soon. According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, Lillard is expected to request a trade from the Blazers in the coming days. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering he's dealt with backlash from Blazers fans due to the hiring of Chauncey Billups as head coach.

Also, Lillard is reportedly skeptical of the Blazers' front office's ability to build a championship-caliber team around him at this point. While the eventual trade request is purely just a rumor at this point, the Portland superstar is expected to address the report himself on Friday following Team USA's practice, according to Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

In Haynes' latest sit-down with the Trail Blazers All-Star, Lillard addressed where he's currently at with the Blazers. While he didn't signal he wanted a fresh start elsewhere, it's clear the point guard's patience is wearing thin as he's only getting older.

"I'm not getting any younger. Our environment has always been great. We’re not losing a lot, but we were eliminated by a shorthanded Denver team that I felt we should have beat. I just walked away from that really disappointed. I was like, ‘Man, this just isn't going to work.’ We're not winning the championship, but we’ve got a successful organization. We're not a franchise that’s just out here losing every year and getting divided. We have positive seasons; we just don't end up with a championship. So I feel like at this point, I basically made the decision that if you do what you’ve always done, you’ll always be where you've always been."

If Lillard does, in fact, request a trade in a couple of days as reported, the Blazers star would draw a crowded market, which would include the Philadelphia 76ers. Lillard definitely won't come cheap if made available, but he checks all of the boxes the Sixers need in a ball-handler. Fortunately, the Sixers are viewed as true contenders, which is exactly what the 31-year-old guard would look for.

