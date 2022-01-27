Danny Green Could Return vs. Lakers on Thursday

It's been quite a while since Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green saw the floor. As the Sixers faced the Charlotte Hornets at home a few weeks back, Green was shaping up to have one of his best performances of the year.

Unfortunately, the veteran forward saw his night get cut short as he suffered a hip injury. After taking a hard fall, Green was initially cleared to return to the court after getting checked out by Philly's medical staff. It wouldn't be long before Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made the call to shut him down for the rest of the night, though.

After appearing on the court for less than ten minutes on January 12, Green went on to miss extended time. For the last seven games, the Sixers have ruled out Danny Green without a chance to play. Green's playing status might finally change when the Sixers take the court to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Per Philadelphia's Wednesday night injury report, Green has been upgraded to questionable after being ruled out for the last seven matchups. As the veteran sharpshooter continues to deal with hip soreness, there is no guarantee Green gets the nod to play on Thursday. However, the fact that he's upgraded to questionable is definitely a good sign.

This season, Green's had a hard time finding a rhythm as he's missed consecutive games on four different occasions now. Going into Thursday's game, Green has missed 18 total games this year. Even if Green gets the nod to play on Thursday, there's a good chance he could be utilized with limited time off the bench.

Prior to going down with a setback, Sixers coach Doc Rivers was already consistently exploring the idea of bringing the 34-year-old off the bench. Since he's been off the floor for several weeks, it will probably take some time for Green to get back in optimal playing shape.

