For the second postseason in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers have an opportunity to sweep their first-round opponent in the playoffs. Last year, the Sixers were the first seed facing the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards.

Going into Game 4 on the road, the Sixers were up 3-0 on the Wizards and had an opportunity to put the series away as early as possible. Unfortunately, the Sixers came up short during their Game 4 matchup and couldn't complete the series until they won at home for Game 5.

Fast forward a year later, and the Sixers are in a similar position. As Philadelphia has gained a significant 3-0 lead over the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors, they could put the series away for good with a win on Saturday afternoon.

A loss in Toronto for the first time this postseason wouldn't be the end of the world for the Sixers. Although the chances of the Raptors completing a comeback from being down 0-3 are pretty low, it would be in Philadelphia's best interest to end the series as early as possible as rest could go a long way.

Danny Green Stresses Importance of a Sweep

Following a Friday afternoon shootaround in Toronto, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green addressed reporters to discuss the possibility of the Sixers sweeping their Atlantic Division rivals in the first round.

According to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin, Green highlights rest and recovery as a reason why the Sixers could use the additional time off.

“Very important so we can get some rest. Certain guys have multiple injuries,” said Danny Green. “I know Joel has got a couple, myself, I know Matisse (Thybulle) had some, there are a couple guys with some ailments so the sooner we can close. It’s the hardest game of the series because it’s a closeout game. It’s the hardest game to win so the sooner we can get this series over, the longer chance of rest so we gotta come in locked in, focused, because they’re gonna be fighting and clawing. It’s life or death for them. We gotta know that coming in. We can’t take them lightly. We have to try and get this done so we can take care of our bodies.”

The Sixers aren't dealing with any injuries that keep guys off the court, but they've been made aware of a recent setback that could be significant.

As Sixers center Joel Embiid could be battling through a torn ligament in his thumb, the big man could surely use some rest and recovery as he anticipates a long playoff journey. Therefore, Embiid, Green, and the Sixers will look to do all they can to put the Raptors away once and for all on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.