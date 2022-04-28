The Philadelphia 76ers were loose heading into their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. Even though the Sixers won just one of four regular-season games against the Raptors this year, Philadelphia had no fear to begin the postseason.

Games 1 and 2 were beatdowns in South Philly. While Game 3 was a tight battle that required overtime to settle the score, the Sixers came out on top and put the Raptors' backs against the wall as Philly improved to 3-0 in the series.

The Sixers expected to get the Raptors' best shot in Game 4 as Toronto was desperate. Expectations couldn't prepare the Sixers for reality, though, as Philadelphia fell short on the road and suffered an eight-point loss.

Going into Game 5, the Sixers still had a two-game cushion as they went back home for another potential elimination game for the opponent. Unfortunately, the Sixers couldn't put away the Raptors as they took on a 15-point loss.

Now, the Sixers are 3-2 and gearing up to face the Raptors on the road for Game 6. While Philadelphia is still in a much better position than the Raptors as one win gets Philly to the next round, 76ers veteran Danny Green mentioned that the Sixers have "appropriate fear" going into Game 6 as the Raptors are getting too close for comfort.

No Time to Relax

“You got to have the appropriate fear regardless of where you’re playing or how far you’re up,” said Danny Green. “It’s human nature when you go up big. You kind of get relaxed and comfortable. In no way shape or form, in any situation, you can be comfortable or relaxed. So we got to come in a lot more focus for 48 minutes." ... “We have the pieces,” Green finished. “We’ve done it three times already. We want to get this one. We had four opportunities to get one, but now it’s Thursday coming soon in Toronto in they’re building. We have no choice now. You either nut up or fold.” via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire

After losing back-to-back games, the Sixers have a sense of urgency going into their third-straight matchup, where they have an opportunity to put their opponent away for good.

Following their most recent loss, several Sixers mentioned that they had to get back to playing the way they did in the first few games as their game plan and execution worked. While it's easier said than done, perhaps the urgency the Sixers have will help them accomplish their ultimate goal on Thursday night in Toronto.

