Danny Green, Dwight Howard React to Full Capacity Philly Crowd

Game five against the Wizards was a special moment for all parties involved. After starting the season in an empty arena, the Wells Fargo Center was at 100% capacity for the first time since March of 2020.

The Philly faithful waited all season to pour in and cheer on this Sixers team. It did not take long to be reminded why the Sixers have been one of the best home teams in the entire NBA in recent seasons.

Not only were the fans able to come and add to the playoff atmosphere, but the players finally had the chance to soak it in. With all the new arrivals this past offseason, game five was their first time playing for a jam-packed home crowd.

As two players who have been in this league for some time now, Danny Green and Dwight Howard know what it's like playing in Philadelphia. However, they never got to experience it as a member of the Sixers. That changed in the series finale against the Wizards.

Both players gave their thoughts on the experience during their media availability after practice on Friday. Howard has been a fan favorite all season and greatly enjoyed the chance to play in front of home fans again.

"It was amazing. Fans, thank you for showing up and showing out. Y'all did a great job. I had a great time playing with all the fans, it was loud. The fans were proud and happy to see their team do good," said Howard.

Green struggled early on in game five but finished the first half strong. In the closing moments, Green stole an inbounds pass and knocked down a corner three to give the Sixers the lead. Sending the fans into eruption at the halftime intermission.

Having the support from the crowd even with his early struggles is something that stood out to Green.

"It was great, it was amazing. Especially with someone like myself is not getting it going offensively. Find other ways to try to impact the game, and them still be behind me, encouraging me. To have our crowd was huge. That's a big part of the reason why we stayed in it," said Green.

Now having played in front of a full crowd in a Sixers' uniform, the new players see the added benefit of having homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

