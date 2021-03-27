Danny Green, George Hill Get Wish to Link up as Sixers Teammates

Danny Green has been on the move a lot over the last couple of seasons. Ever since getting traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors in 2018, Green hasn't spent more than a season in one place.

After his Raptors stint, Green was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Then after winning the NBA Championship in LA, Green was sent packing to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he didn't demand to be traded from the rebuilding Thunder, it was apparent that OKC's front office didn't intend to keep Green.

Eventually, Green was thrown into another trade, which landed him with the Philadelphia 76ers. While Green is certainly happy to be in Philly, where he's in the starting lineup on a first-place team that plans to compete for a championship, he wasn't exactly pouting to be with the Thunder as he would've had an opportunity to play with veteran guard, George Hill.

"My first year in San Antonio, he was there right before we got Kawhi (Leonard), I had not even half a season with George, but I got to know him," Green said on Thursday. "I’m still very close with him and his friends and family in San Antonio. He’s still based in Texas; he has a lot of his family there. I see him all the time every summer. I work out with him here and there.”

When Green talked to Hill after getting traded to the Sixers, the two spoke about possibly becoming teammates once again as Hill wasn't sure if OKC was his last stop of the season. As it turns out, he was correct. Not only is Hill on the move, but he's been traded to the Sixers, giving Green exactly what he wished for.

“It only took about four months for it to happen, but he’s here now,” Green continued. “He’s a hell of a player, even better person. He can shoot the ball. We need another point guard. Another guy that can run the team, play his role well, and is a selfless player. He’s gonna fit right in. I think he’s gonna do great for us and give us another veteran leadership type of guard and a floor spacer.”

Right now, it's unclear when Hill's Sixers debut will come. While the team believes his rehab shouldn't take much longer, the 76ers are just looking forward to getting the experienced veteran in the mix for their eventual playoff run as they'll certainly benefit from having the battle-tested ball-handler coming off their bench.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.