Green Labeled as Sixers' 'Most Underrated' Player

It was unclear where the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green was headed for next season and beyond when the offseason began. As he wrapped up the final year of his deal with the Sixers in 2020-2021, he became a free agent this offseason.

Admittedly, Green had a notable market of interested teams. Although his market was filled up with playoff contenders, Green ultimately chose to return to the Sixers on a team-friendly, two-year deal.

Now, he's viewed as Philly's most underrated player.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently listed each team's most underrated player on their current roster. For the Sixers, Green was the obvious choice.

"There is a reason -- plenty of them, actually -- why he's been on three separate championship teams. He's good. He plays defense. He's shooting 40.1 percent from deep for his career in the regular season and 37.8 percent from long range in the playoffs. "Just so we're clear: 'Danny Green couldn't guard Trae Young' is not an adequate barometer for his stopping power. Scant few can authentically disrupt Young. Green may be older, at 34, and slower than he used to be. He still defends. And hits threes. And is the exact type of player really good teams should get and then keep rather than, say, use as a throw-in to send Kawhi Leonard to Toronto or to acquire Dennis Schroder from Oklahoma City."

Green took on a lot of criticism early on in the Sixers' 2020-2021 season. As he started rusty from beyond the arc, many believed the Sixers might've acquired the 34-year-old forward during his washed-up phase.

But Green quickly changed the narrative. In 69 games, he drained 40-percent of his threes, trailing only Seth Curry in the three-point percentage category throughout the entire year. While he might be a step-slower on defense than he used to be, Green was still a reliable defender and was even tasked with sticking other teams' best players at times last year.

Last but definitely not least, Green brings incredible value to the leadership department. Being that he's a multi-time champion and possesses natural leadership skills, Green is needed on any young team that's hunting for a championship. The Sixers are fortunate to be the ones that have him.

