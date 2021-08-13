Danny Green Reacts to Sixers' Free Agency Moves

One thing the Sixers did well last offseason was bringing in a great group of veterans. Between trading for Danny Green and signing Dwight Howard, there was finally multiple vets around the young core that knew what it took to succeed in the NBA.

Both on and off the floor, these additions made a huge impact. The culture change was one of the biggest takeaways from the Sixers last season, and Green and Howard played a big part in that. Not to mention Green was arguably the most unsung hero on the team.

Heading into free agency this offseason, the Sixers had some decisions to make. With multiple players hitting the market, change was in the air.

Daryl Morey and the front office managed to bring back some familiar faces, but others moved on to greener pastures. After just one season in Philadelphia, Dwight Howard opted to return to LA and re-join the Lakers.

While many free agents found themselves with new deals almost instantly, Green was one of the last big names on the board. Many teams were in the mix to acquire the three-time champion, but in the end, Green decided to run it back in Philly.

Green held a media availability Thursday afternoon once his return to Philadelphia became official. Among the topics discussed were the Sixers' other signings in free agency outside of himself. The veteran marksman was upset to see some players go but is excited about the new pieces coming in.

"I like the pieces we picked up. I like Drummond. Bringing back Furk was big. It sucks that we lost Mike Scott, but I do like Georges Niang. I think he's a great addition, and he'll be a lot of fun to play with," said Green.

Similar to Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle last season, Niang is likely to spend a lot of time with Green. With the two having almost identical playstyles, Niang can learn a lot from a player like Green.

It might not have played a large factor in his decision to return, but it is good to see Green compliment the front office on their work revamping the roster for this season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.