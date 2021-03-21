Danny Green Believes Sixers' Chemistry is Only Getting Better

They say winning cures all in sports, but it takes a solid team chemistry to win enough games to feel happy and comfortable in the first place. Since the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll.

Ever since they brought in a new coaching staff and different personnel, which included seasoned veterans coming from championship squads, the Sixers have looked like a completely different team in comparison to last year's.

Sixers veteran Danny Green could have something to do with that. Being that he's won championships on two different teams over the last couple of years, Green is aware of what it takes to keep players bonding throughout the year.

Through the first half of the season, Green and several of his Sixers teammates have mentioned that team chemistry was high this year. At this point, five games into the second half of the season, Green echoes the same sentiment.

"It's only getting better and better," the veteran said on Friday after practice. "You know, we had a good first half of the season getting to know each other. I think now that we got a good feel for each other at All-Star break, we've had some time away and got a chance to miss each other a little bit. It helps because we come back with a little fresh start mentally, locked in better. Guys feel refreshed from each other and ready to regroup."

The next few months could get difficult. With a shortened NBA season, the schedule is condensed this year, and the Sixers don't have an easy road to the playoffs. Fortunately, it seems everybody within the locker room is on the same page as the 76ers look to try and remain locked in the first seed within the Eastern Conference.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.