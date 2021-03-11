NewsSI.COM
Danny Green, Sixers are Excited for Delaware Blue Coats' G League Finals Game

Sixers' veteran Danny Green is excited for the Delaware Blue Coats.
Before this year, the Philadelphia 76ers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, never appeared in the postseason. That all changed this season down in the Orlando bubble as the Blue Coats achieved a 10-5 record and clinched the fourth-overall seed in the playoffs.

With Sixers' two-way rookie Paul Reed putting on an MVP-caliber season in Orlando and the other second-round rookie Isaiah Joe joining the team late, the Blue Coats couldn't be stopped recently.

On Monday, Delaware faced the fifth-seeded Austin Spurs in the first round. With a monster shooting night from Joe, the Blue Coats managed to destroy the Spurs as they picked up their first-ever playoff victory with a 124-103 win.

Then on Tuesday night, the Blue Coats outdid themselves as they defeated the Raptors 905 in the semifinals 127-100. Now, not only did the Blue Coats pick up their first two postseason wins in team history, but they are also set to play in the finals on Thursday afternoon as they're set to play against Lakeland Magic.

Reed, Joe, and the rest of the Blue Coats have Sixers fans paying attention to their developmental players thriving in the G League. They also have Sixers players tuned in as well, says Sixers veteran Danny Green.

"We're watching," Green said after practice on Wednesday. "We're watching our guys and seeing how well they're doing. It's a good opportunity to win one. They went into the bubble for a good reason to grow, learn, and also achieve something. We're excited about it. We know what it means for them and for us. We keep very much in tune with what's going on down there."

On Thursday, the Blue Coats and the Magic will battle it out for the NBA G League hardware. The game is set to begin at 4:30 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

