Danny Green: Sixers Have 'Great Energy' Heading Into Game vs. Celtics

At last, the new-look Philadelphia 76ers will take the court on Tuesday for their first preseason matchup of the offseason. For the first time since before the COVID-19 suspension, the Boston Celtics will make their way to South Philadelphia to take on the Doc Rivers-led Sixers.

The circumstances this season are extremely different. Overall, though, the 76ers are feeling solid and are looking forward to getting back on the floor for a fresh start. Tuesday's game won't count for anything, but new Sixers veteran guard Danny Green described the team's spirit following the Tuesday morning shootaround.

"I think everybody [had] great energy and was excited," Green said shortly after the session. Although the veteran guard raised some concerns regarding the rapid COVID-19 testing, which left players waiting in their cars for nearly two hours before the practice, the Sixers didn't let the unfortunate circumstances ruin the mood.

"Once we got out there, you know, it was cool," Green explained. "You know, we got a chance to communicate, feel each other out, get a good flow, go through some script, get some shots up. [We] feel good about tonight. All the work that these guys have put in because I've only been here half the time the first couple of days, so I was unable to work out with the team, but the work these guys put in, now they get a chance to you know, let the results show tonight and have some fun."

Along with Green, several veteran additions from the offseason will make their debut with the 76ers tonight. In addition to the veterans on the squad, a few rookies are expected to get their first taste of NBA action as well. While Tuesday's game won't count for anything, the chance to have the re-worked roster get some scrimmage time against another organization will be a good opportunity to see where the Sixers are at.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_