Danny Green Makes Strong Comparison of Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top defensive powerhouses in the NBA this season. This does not come as a surprise, as they have a good collection of players who pride themselves on that end of the floor.

Two of those players who strongly pride themselves on that end of the floor are Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle. Simmons is arguably a favorite for Defensive Player of The Year, and Thybulle paved his way to the NBA with his defense.

After an incredible defensive showing on Devin Booker, Danny Green would give his thoughts on Thybulle as a defender. He would even go as far as to say that Thybulle reminds him of himself.

"He reminds me of a better me. He's more athletic and can cover ground," said Green after Wednesday's loss.

Green would go on to talk about Thybulle and Simmons as a duo. Giving them a lot of praise and comparing them to a defensive duo from earlier in his career.

"When me and Kawhi [Leonard] were in San Antonio, we were pretty good on the wings. We prided ourselves on being the best defensive wings in the league. Before I got here, I thought [Thybulle] and Ben were a pretty good tandem. They could be better versions of me and Kawhi when we were younger," said Green.

That is some high praise coming from Green. Not only did that defensive duo in San Antonio win a championship because of their defense, but Kawhi burst on the scene for his defense on LeBron in those finals.

While those are some big shoes to fill, Simmons and Thybulle belong in that type of conversation. If Thybulle played more minutes on a nightly basis, he and Simmons would for sure be recognized as a top defensive pairing in the league right now.

