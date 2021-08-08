Danny Green Signed a Team-Friendly Deal to Return to Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't make any big splashes in free agency this season. While everybody waits for the Ben Simmons saga to result in a big trade, the Sixers made a few smaller moves to build out a solid foundation for the roster.

When free agency opened up, the 76ers brought back Furkan Korkmaz on a three-year deal. Korkmaz, who's come off the bench for the Sixers for the last few seasons, has grown into a solid three-point shooting reinforcement.

The following day, the Sixers added two more bench pieces by signing veteran center Andre Drummond to back up Joel Embiid and bringing on former Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang to fill in when Tobias Harris is off the floor.

While the moves Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office made so far were solid and productive, no deal has been more significant for the Sixers than retaining the veteran three-and-D sharpshooter, Danny Green.

Last season, the Sixers landed Green in the deal that got them off of Al Horford's expensive contract. As Green was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he figured OKC wouldn't be his last stop. Sure enough, Green was sent packing to Philly in a draft-night blockbuster trade last offseason.

Playing on the final year of his old contract, Green had a solid season for the Sixers. Starting and playing in 69 of the 72 regular-season games, Green averaged nearly 10 points per game while shooting 40-percent from three.

Not only was Green a solid contributor on both sides of the ball in the starting lineup, but he was also praised as Philly's best vocal leader on and off the court by the coaching staff and the front office. While Green had interest from several notable teams on the open market this offseason, he returned to Philly on a team-friendly deal.

On Saturday, the Sixers made the signing official. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Sixers, as it goes against team policy, Keith Smith of Spotrac revealed that Green's brand new deal with the 76ers is quite affordable.

As expected, Green inked a two-year deal with the Sixers. Over the next two seasons, he can make as much as $20 million. While he's guaranteed to make $10 million this year, his second year's salary isn't guaranteed.

The Sixers getting Green back is huge. Getting him back on what seems like a discounted contract makes the signing so much better. As a team that's looking to win now, the Sixers need enough money to bring in veteran players that can help with a championship push. Green was expected to demand a somewhat notable contract in free agency, but Morey brought him back to Philly on a rather reasonable deal.

