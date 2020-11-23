Morey Looks to Eliminate Simmons, Embiid Trade Noise

When the Philadelphia 76ers were luring Daryl Morey to come in and run the front office operation, many speculated that could mean the end for Joel Embiid's tenure as a member of the Sixers.

Seeing as though Morey looked to build a small-ball unit, which didn't feature any big men with the Houston Rockets this past season, it made sense to believe Embiid might not fit the mold.

But Morey made it clear he's not coming to Philly with the same small-ball mindset. As if that wasn't enough to make fans believe Embiid will remain in Philadelphia for the long-haul, Morey also expressed just how excited he is to have the opportunity to build around a player like Embiid.

So, what did everybody do? Rush and make assumptions that Ben Simmons will be gone this season. Again, not so fast. Morey might've name-dropped Embiid more in his introductory press conference earlier this month. However, the President of Basketball Operations is still very much sold on the Embiid and Simmons duo.

Sure, there might've been some concerns regarding their fit alongside each other on the court in the past -- but Morey, Elton Brand, and the rest of the front office are looking to build around the two All-Stars by adding competent shooters.

Elton Brand said it best back in August. The Sixers aren't looking to separate Simmons and Embiid. Instead, they are looking to complement them. While the front office structure has changed slightly since then, Morey didn't take over power with a different mindset.

"Joel and Ben are going to be here a long time," Morey said last Wednesday following the 2020 NBA Draft. "We feel like all of the guys we took [in the draft] are very good fits with those guys (Simmons and Embiid)."

As if that wasn't enough, Morey once again reiterated the 76ers' plans to keep the duo together during an interview on Monday with 97.5 The Fantatic.

"We've got to get rid of that noise," Morey said in regards to Embiid and Simmons trade rumors. "We love Ben and Joel. I think Sam Hinkie said it when he came out of his groundhog hole that fans went through the process for those two players. Why would we try and ship them out? Doc [Rivers] and I are here for a reason."

Well, that should just about put a stop to any future rumors regarding a Simmons or Embiid trade in the near future.

