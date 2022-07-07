Skip to main content
Daryl Morey Reacts to P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Signings

The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced two of their newly signed players on Wednesday night. As expected, the Sixers have brought on former Miami Heat veteran P.J. Tucker and the former Houston Rockets veteran Danuel House.

According to a team release, terms of the deals were not revealed, per team policy. However, Tucker's deal is reportedly worth $33.2 million for three years. Meanwhile, House signed a two-year deal worth $8.5 million, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Both Tucker and House have familiarity with the Sixers' organization since they had stints with the Houston Rockets years ago. When House played for the Rockets from 2018 to 2020, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was the leader of Houston's front office.

Tucker got in Houston early and played for the Rockets from 2017 up until 2021, the season after Morey parted ways with the organization and joined the Sixers.

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, Morey reportedly attempted to trade for Tucker. However, Houston sent the veteran to play with the Milwaukee Bucks. Fast forward two offseasons later, and the reunion is officially happening. 

"P.J. Tucker is one of the most respected and relentless competitors in our game and is the type of competitor our fans will love and embrace," said Morey. "We're excited to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility, and championship pedigree to our roster. P.J. wants to deliver an NBA title to Philadelphia, and his work ethic and mentality make him an impactful addition to our team and city."

While Tucker was linked to the Sixers in the weeks leading up to free agency, House was a surprising signing when the market opened last week. Last season, the Sixers were linked to House when he became a free agent during the season. Now, he's a member of the roster. 

"Danuel is a very talented two-way player who immediately bolsters our wing depth and strengthens our roster," Morey stated. "He is a willing shooter from outside who can space the floor and punish the opposition. On defense, his size, athleticism, and ability to guard multiple positions make him a tough match-up, especially as we plan for a deep playoff run. I'm excited for Danuel's future in Philadelphia." 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

