The Philadelphia 76ers have officially acquired the veteran guard De’Antony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced on Friday night.

In order to land Melton, the Sixers packaged up the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and Danny Green and sent it Memphis’ way. The trade itself wasn’t much of a shock.

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers were rumored to be shopping around the pick and several veterans, specifically Danny Green. If the Sixers were able to find a veteran player that could contribute to Philadelphia’s rotation right away, they would be willing to sell off a potential rookie and Danny Green to help the team going into the 2022-2023 season.

With Melton, the Sixers land a 24-year-old veteran guard, who’s been in the NBA since 2018. After getting drafted to the Houston Rockets with the 46th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Melton found himself moved to the Phoenix Suns a few months after landing in Houston.

After playing one season in Phoenix and the last three seasons in Memphis, Melton will get a fresh start with the Sixers going into his fifth year.

“Heading into the draft, we had a goal of strengthening our rotation and believe we accomplished that by acquiring De’Anthony Melton,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. “He is a young, tough, and talented two-way player who can impact the game on multiple levels. We think he will thrive here and we’re excited to add him to our roster.”

Last season, Melton appeared in 73 games for the Grizzlies. He averaged 22 minutes on the court and accounted for a season high of ten points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

High Hopes for Springer: When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the young guard would take some time to develop before he could garner a legitimate role on the Sixers’ roster. After spending time in the G League last season, the Sixers are hoping that Springer could become a role player on the main roster for next season. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Harden Working on a New Deal?: Sixers star James Harden has an option attached to his contract for next season, which he mentioned he planned to pick up on several occasions throughout the 2021-2022 season. While Harden is likely to follow through with that plan, there are talks of a possible short-term extension being executed. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE