Daryl Morey, Sixers Show Support for Joel Embiid’s Olympic Run
After leaving the 2024 NBA Playoffs on a low note, the Philadelphia 76ers are now preparing to watch their star center, Joel Embiid, put together a run for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
Considering Embiid suffered a knee injury this past season, which required surgery, resulting in an eight-week absence down the stretch of the season, many fans have grown worried about Embiid’s plans to pursue a gold medal in the offseason.
As for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, they are going to support the Olympic dreams of their MVP — worried or not.
“I know for Joel, I was lucky enough to be at his celebration when he became a US citizen. He’s incredibly proud to be a US citizen. It’s a dream of his to represent the United States in the Olympics,” Daryl Morey explained during his exit press conference. “I think it’s important to support the dreams of your best player.”
Embiid’s constant battle with his physical health since he entered the NBA as the third-overall pick has made it difficult for fans of Philadelphia to stomach him playing in a setting that’s not for the Sixers. While Embiid hasn’t made it to an international stage yet in his career, the seven-time All-Star is a willing participant in the NBA’s exhibition game whenever he’s healthy enough to play.
Due to his most recent knee injury, Embiid couldn’t represent the Sixers alongside Tyrese Maxey at the All-Star game this season. But with enough time between the 2024 NBA Playoffs and the Paris Olympics, Embiid intends to represent the USA, joining other NBA superstars.
“I understand that there are folks that could have an opinion on the other side on that, but first off, it’s not even in our hands,” Morey added. “Second off, we would always support Joel in something that is important to him, and I think that’s cool that he thinks that’s one of the dreams he’s had since he became a citizen.”
The fear of injury for Embiid is understandable, but having the star center battle it out in the Olympics certainly has its perks. The main positive being Embiid will team up with six NBA Champions to compete in a high-stakes environment beyond the NBA stage.
At this point in his career, Embiid has accomplished most notable goals from a personal standpoint. He’s a multi-time All-Star, and an MVP winner. When it comes to his team accomplishments, though, the star big man has struggled to help the Sixers get past the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
This summer could offer Embiid an opportunity to gain some new knowledge in competition and apply it to future playoff runs in the NBA.