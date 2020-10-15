SI.com
Daryl Morey Steps Down as Rockets GM, Should Sixers Swoop in?

Justin Grasso

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey stepped down from his role on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Morey, who served as the Rockets' GM since 2007, discussed his departure with Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta following Houston's second-round playoff exit this past summer.

Per Wojnarowski, the two parties "quietly worked through an exit agreement" to conclude Morey's time as the team's GM after 13 seasons. Now, Houston will promote their Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Rafael Stone to replace Morey.

Morey's surprising departure leaves an opportunity open for the Philadelphia 76ers to consider bringing him in. For the last couple of months, the Sixers have been re-evaluating the front office with Elton Brand in charge. 

At a point, reports indicated the organization could search for a new President of Basketball Operations to oversee Brand and the entire operation, but there weren't any realistic candidates available. Therefore, the Sixers have reportedly been searching for somebody to work under Brand along with the team's new head coach, Doc Rivers.

However, with Morey now available, that could all change. In September, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that the Sixers planned to inquire about Morey's availability. At the time, it was believed Morey was going to remain in Houston as the team's GM, despite the disappointing playoff exit.

While the 76ers will more than likely inquire, it's far from a guarantee Morey joins the team's front office. As the veteran General Manager wraps up his time in Houston, it's unclear if he intends on picking up another front-office job in the NBA right now. 

According to Wojnarowski's report, Morey has become "increasingly determined" to explore other professional interests. Since he won't entirely rule out a return to the NBA, though, the 76ers' Managing Partners should explore the possibility of bringing Morey in to work with Brand.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

