DeAndre Jordan Could Make Sixers Debut vs. Heat

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with their offseason acquisition, DeAndre Jordan. As the veteran center slowly started to see himself on the outside of the Lakers' rotation, both parties decided it would be best to move on.

"We wish DeAndre well," said Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on Tuesday night ahead of Los Angeles' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. "It's really just a need thing. He gets an opportunity to have a bigger role somewhere else, he felt. We granted that to him. We had the need for more point guard and shooting that we were able to pick up with DJ Augustin."

When Jordan was initially waived, the Philadelphia 76ers were immediately linked to the veteran big man. As Jordan could help fill a need for the Sixers off the bench, it came as no surprise that Philadelphia's front office targeted the big man.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that barring any unexpected waiver claims, the Sixers were going to snatch Jordan via free agency. Sure enough, the big man went unclaimed. A few hours later, the Sixers signed him officially.

When Will Jordan Make His Sixers Debut?

Although Jordan signed with the Sixers on Thursday night, he wasn't with the team just yet on Friday. As Philadelphia hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season, Jordan was listed as out for the matchup as he wasn't with the team.

All along, the Sixers planned to have the veteran center join the roster on Saturday night when they're in Miami to take on the Heat.

As expected, Jordan could make his debut on Saturday. According to a team official, Jordan is deemed available to play on Saturday night.

Considering he hasn't practiced with the Sixers at all, it would be shocking to see him pick up significant playing time off the bench. However, there is a chance he could get his feet wet with his new team against the Heat on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.