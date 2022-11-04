Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season.

The Official Roster:

Charlie Brown Jr.

Julian Champagnie

Derek Culver

Sekou Doumbouya

Michael Foster Jr.

Karim Mane

Skylar Mays

Patrick McCaw

Mac McClung

Aminu Mohammed

Roddy Peters

Justin Smith

Jaden Springer

Jared Wilson-Frame

Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.

Foster Jr. originally penned a deal with the Sixers back in July, after going undrafted in June, having spent last season with the G League Ignite, averaging 14 points a game with eight rebounds and two blocks.

The only other official note on the release post is that Springer is listed as a "76ers Assignment Player". The second-year guard out of Tennessee spent time in both the NBA and the G League last year, averaging 14 points per game along with four rebounds and three assists during his time with the Blue Coats.

Looking elsewhere on the roster, perhaps one of the biggest new additions would be that of McClung, who spent last season in both the NBA and G League with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, with their respective affiliates, scoring 22 points per game on 47 percent shooting, while grabbing seven rebounds and eight assists.

McClung signed with Philadelphia after being waived by the Golden State Warriors, who picked up the guard on a one-year deal before waiving him in early October.

The Blue Coats start their season off on the road with their first game on Friday against the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!