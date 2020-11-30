Details Emerge About Broekhoff, Walton's Contracts With Sixers

News
Details Emerge About Ryan Broekhoff, Derrick Walton's Contracts With Sixers

Author:
Publish date:

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers added numerous players to the roster in preparation for training camp for the 2020-2021 NBA season, which is set to begin later this week. While the final roster will only employ 15 players, the Sixers are allowed to have 20 players for training camp to have a few extra bodies over the next couple of weeks.

Recently, the Sixers signed multiple players who could be viewed as longshots to make the final roster. Over the last few days, the front office added Derrick Walton Jr., Ryan Broekhoff, and Justin Anderson.

When Anderson signed on Friday night, he inked a two-year deal with the Sixers. Reports indicated that the first year of Anderson's two-year deal is partially guaranteed. As for Broekhoff and Walton -- their deals are slightly different.

According to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, Broekhoff's one-year contract with the 76ers is a fully non-guaranteed camp contract. Although the veteran wing could still make the final roster, the chances of him doing so are pretty thin.

As for Walton Jr., his contract is an Exhibit-10 deal, per Smith. When Walton signed on with the Sixers last Thursday, it was assumed he would be nothing more than a camp body this winter. Now that it's known he's on an Exhibit-10 deal, it indicates Walton will likely be left off of the final roster but will remain with the 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, barring any last-minute changes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

