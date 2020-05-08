Report: Disney World 'Appears to Have an Edge' Over Las Vegas as NBA's Bubble-City

Soon, we will reach the official two-month mark since the NBA suspended its 2019-2020 season. And at this point, it's unclear if NBA Commissioner Adam Silver intends on resuming the schedule or taking the hit and canceling the season.

Right now, it's too early to tell if a return is possible. As many -- and I mean many factors play into a potential return, it could be a while before we have any answers as to whether we'll see the NBA crown a champion or not this year.

As Adam Silver has mentioned many times before, nothing is off the table. Therefore, the NBA Commissioner refuses to reveal any plans of a hypothetical return. However, at this point, it is quite apparent that if and when the season resumes, all games will take place in one neutral city without fans -- aka, a 'bubble city'.

Back in March, numerous cities were making a pitch to become the NBA's bubble city selection. But it seemed the NBA's choice would be inevitable, and there was nowhere else to go but Las Vegas, Nevada. At this point, however, it seems Vegas is no longer the favorite. Instead, Disney World in Orlando reportedly has the "edge."

"Nothing has been determined yet," writes The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. "Many pitches have been made to the NBA by venues to host games, but Disney World appears to have an edge because it's a private property with thousands of hotel rooms, which means it could create a "bubble" to keep players safe."

While the NBA has familiarity with Las Vegas because it's the hosting city of the Summer League, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World hosts "dozens" of sports competitions throughout each year and has the "infrastructure set up to broadcast live events," according to O'Connor's report. By no means is Vegas out of the picture, but all signs are pointing towards Disney World becoming the bubble city if and when the NBA returns to action this year.

