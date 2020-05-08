All76ers
Top Stories
News

Report: Disney World 'Appears to Have an Edge' Over Las Vegas as NBA's Bubble-City

Justin Grasso

Soon, we will reach the official two-month mark since the NBA suspended its 2019-2020 season. And at this point, it's unclear if NBA Commissioner Adam Silver intends on resuming the schedule or taking the hit and canceling the season.

Right now, it's too early to tell if a return is possible. As many -- and I mean many factors play into a potential return, it could be a while before we have any answers as to whether we'll see the NBA crown a champion or not this year.

As Adam Silver has mentioned many times before, nothing is off the table. Therefore, the NBA Commissioner refuses to reveal any plans of a hypothetical return. However, at this point, it is quite apparent that if and when the season resumes, all games will take place in one neutral city without fans -- aka, a 'bubble city'.

Back in March, numerous cities were making a pitch to become the NBA's bubble city selection. But it seemed the NBA's choice would be inevitable, and there was nowhere else to go but Las Vegas, Nevada. At this point, however, it seems Vegas is no longer the favorite. Instead, Disney World in Orlando reportedly has the "edge."

"Nothing has been determined yet," writes The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. "Many pitches have been made to the NBA by venues to host games, but Disney World appears to have an edge because it's a private property with thousands of hotel rooms, which means it could create a "bubble" to keep players safe."

[RELATED: Elton Brand Reiterates It's 'Too Early to Speculate' on NBA's Return]

While the NBA has familiarity with Las Vegas because it's the hosting city of the Summer League, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World hosts "dozens" of sports competitions throughout each year and has the "infrastructure set up to broadcast live events," according to O'Connor's report. By no means is Vegas out of the picture, but all signs are pointing towards Disney World becoming the bubble city if and when the NBA returns to action this year. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Allen Iverson Encourages NBA Fans to 'Practice' Social Distancing

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson encourages NBA fans to 'practice' social distancing on the 18th anniversary of the 'practice' rant.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Former Steeler James Harrison Pushes Sled Weighing Nearly 2,000 Pounds

Former NFL linebacker James Harrison goes viral on social media by displaying incredible strength.

SI Wire

Best of SI: The World of Sports Betting in a World Without Sports

The novel coronavirus shut down major sports worldwide and, in the process, crushed the sports-gambling industry.

SI Wire

Throwback Thursday: LeBron James Pays Homage to Allen Iverson

On the anniversary of Allen Iverson's 'Practice' rant, we've thrown it back to June of 2014 when LeBron James paid homage to the legend.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Allen Iverson Doesn't Love His 'Practice' Rant as Much as Everybody Else

Philadelphia 76ers Hall of Famer Allen Iverson will forever be known for his 'Practice' rant, but the NBA legend doesn't always recall it as a good memory.

Justin Grasso

This Day in Sports History: Allen Iverson’s Practice Rant

Justin Grasso

Sixers Have Backup Plans If They Can't Resume Practice in NJ Soon

It's a bad time for the Sixers to have a practice facility in New Jersey. That's why the team's General Manager Elton Brand is coming up with backup plans.

Justin Grasso

Allen Iverson's 'Practice' Rant Caused Former Sixers President to Quit

Former Sixers President Billy King recently revealed that Allen Iverson's 'Practice' rant caused him to resign as the press conference was going on.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Cannot Attend Practices For Time Being

When the Sixers manage to open up their practice facility for individual player workouts, the team's head coach Brett Brown will not have the opportunity to participate until further notice.

Justin Grasso

Report: NBA, NBAPA Will Hold Conference Call for Players Friday

NBA's Adam Silver and NBAPA's Michele Roberts plan to hold a conference call for Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the players in the league on Friday.

Justin Grasso