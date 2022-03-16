Skip to main content
Doc Rivers Admits It Can Be Difficult Playing Matisse Thybulle

Doc Rivers Admits It Can Be Difficult Playing Matisse Thybulle

Coming into the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Matisse Thybulle established himself as a defensive phenom in college. After winning the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award after his senior season at Washington, Thybulle was ready to take his defense to the next level.

The young wing didn't disappoint. During his rookie season, Thybulle quickly established himself as one of the Sixers' best defenders. While he was in and out of the rotation, Thybulle's defense alone kept him in the mix early on.

That continued to be the case for the next couple of seasons. However, the Sixers expected Thybulle's offense to blossom over time. With a consistent three-point shot, Thybulle could be one of the most reliable three-and-D guys in the league.

But a few seasons into his pro career, Thybulle has yet to show that he can consistently score on the offensive end.

After knocking down 35-percent of his threes and averaging four points in 2019-2020, Thybulle saw those numbers dip to 30-percent and three points per game last season. This year, Thybulle's scoring average is up to five points per game, but his shooting from beyond the arc is at its lowest it's been since he got started in the NBA at 28-percent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the Sixers would like Thybulle to become a consistent three-point shooter, he's shown he could score in other ways by cutting to the basket. In Monday's loss against Denver, Thybulle looked like a stellar two-way version of himself as he collected nine points on the offensive end along with six steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

That version of Thybulle is exactly what the Sixers need -- but they don't consistently get it. The Sixers understand that it might be too late in the year to expect Thybulle to always make an impact on the offensive end, but if he's not shutting things down on the other side of the ball too, then Sixers head coach Doc Rivers makes it clear that it becomes difficult to play the third-year wing.

The Struggle With Playing Thybulle

"The number one thing is he has to do is be dynamic defensively every night," said Rivers following Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. "Because if he isn't, then it's hard to play him. It's the same thing with an offensive player. I had Lou Williams. If Lou Williams didn't score, why would I have him on the floor, right? So just look at that in reverse."

Rivers believes that Thybulle's defense alone is enough to keep him on the court when it's at its best. But if he's struggling on that side, then he could become unplayable at times. To think Thybulle might lose his spot in Philly's rotation if he can't get it together offensively by the postseason would be a stretch.

But if there are long stretches in the playoffs where the Sixers need to count on their offense more than anything, the third-year wing could spend a lot of time spectating as the Sixers continue to rely on him defensively more than anything. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17891601_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden is Confident Sixers Can Fix Issues Before Playoffs

By Justin Grasso14 hours ago
USATSI_17896991_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid's Battling Fatigue, but Resting vs. Nuggets Wasn't an Option

By Justin Grasso16 hours ago
USATSI_17897734_168388689_lowres
News

Bones Hyland Reveals Motivation Behind Big Performance vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso19 hours ago
USATSI_17897697_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Takes Blame for Harden's Lack of Late Production vs. Nuggets

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_17896990_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid, Jokic Battle Ends With Nuggets Defeating Sixers

By Justin GrassoMar 15, 2022
USATSI_13778021_168388689_lowres (6)
News

76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

By Justin GrassoMar 14, 2022
USATSI_12130231_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Nikola Jokic Sends Praise Joel Embiid's Way Ahead of Battle vs. Sixers

By Justin GrassoMar 14, 2022
USATSI_15414509_168388689_lowres (4)
News

76ers vs. Nuggets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

By Justin GrassoMar 14, 2022