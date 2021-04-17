NewsSI.COM
Doc Rivers Makes Bold Statement About Sixers' Rookies

The Sixers would be without three key players in their meeting against the Clippers on Friday night. With all those minutes to fill, it would open the door for some other players who typically don't get to see the floor. 

One player who would get some extended minutes is rookie Tyrese Maxey. He would make the most of these minutes as well. Racking up nine points in just over 15 minutes. 

Maxey does not get the chance to see regular minutes but would make the most of his opportunity on Friday night. This lift was much needed as the team needed to find scoring from other places being down two starters. 

After the game, Doc Rivers would praise the rookie guard for his ability to be ready at any moments notice. 

"He's kept his focus. I keep telling him, man, you're going to win a game for us. You're going to win a game in the regular season, and you're going to win a game in the playoffs for us. You just have to be ready when that time comes," said Rivers after Friday's win. 

Along with praising Maxey, Rivers would give a lot of credit to the other Sixers' rookies as well. Crediting them for the hard work they put in day in and day out, despite never knowing when they will see the floor again. 

"[Tyrese Maxey], Paul Reed, and Isaiah [Joe], with our skill development team...if you watch them work, I've been coaching for 20 years, it's the best group I've seen from what you call the low minute group. It's the hardest working low-minute group I've ever been around," said Rivers. 

Being a rookie in the NBA is hard as it is, let alone during a season like this. Between no summer league and minimal training camp, rookies this season have been forced to adapt to the NBA life almost on the fly. 

While the Sixers are looking to compete for championships now, it is always crucial to have good young talent in the pipeline. Based on Rivers' recent statement about them, it looks like the Sixers have multiple young players to look forward to as they continue to develop. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

