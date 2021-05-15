Doc Rivers Calls 2020 HOF Class One Of The Greatest Ever

This weekend is going to be emotional for people in and around the basketball community. On Saturday, the NBA will be inducting the class of 2020 into the Hall of Fame.

Among the players inducted will be the late great Kobe Bryant. It was recently announced that Michael Jordan will be speaking on his behalf.

Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan will join Kobe in the class of 2021, making it one of the most star-studded classes in recent memory.

Doc Rivers has a special connection to this class, having coached Garnett for multiple seasons in Boston. Before Thursday's game against the Miami Heat, he gave his thoughts on the class.

"Tim Duncan, I still think is one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game. It's such a fitting weekend for him to go in because he'll be overlooked, and it's probably exactly the way he wants it," Rivers said in regards to the Spurs' legend.

When discussing Garnett, Rivers did not shy away from the bond he still shares with one of the stars he coached to a title. "Kevin Garnett, who I don't know means other than the world to me, basketball speaking," he said.

Getting one last chance to honor Kobe will be a great feel-good moment for the basketball community. Many people, Rivers included, agree there is still heartbreak in him not being here to take part in it all himself.

"It's still sad that Kobe cannot get the award, and give his own speech. So I think for most of us, that'll be more of a reminder of that," Rivers said Thursday.

He wrapped up by making a bold statement about this class. Staying that in his mind, it is one of the greatest Hall of Fame classes in history.

All three were some of the top talent of their era and all hoisted championships. This trio is more than deserving to be in the discussion of best Hall of Fame classes ever.

Based on their contributions to the game, Saturday's ceremony should be a great moment for the basketball world.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.