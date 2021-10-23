Doc Rivers Confident Embiid's Setback Won't be Long-Term Issue

Joel Embiid is no stranger to injuries. Especially when it comes to the lower body. Just last season, Embiid suffered two separate notable knee injuries. While he fully recovered from both during the offseason, Embiid found himself dealing with some knee pain in the Sixers' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

"It happened last game," Embiid said following Friday night's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. "I got kneed right into it. So, it's been sore -- extremely sore. But I think I'll be alright. Hopefully, it gets better, but it's alright."

Embiid mentioned that following Wednesday's game, the soreness wasn't too bad. However, the medical staff wanted to see the All-Star go through morning shootaround and pregame warmups on Friday before determining his playing status.

As expected, Embiid went from questionable to available roughly 30 minutes before tip-off on Friday. Although Rivers hinted there was a minutes restriction on the big man, who played in approximately 29 minutes on Friday, he feels confident that Embiid is going to be fine long-term.

"When you get kneed in the kneecap, it gets tight, sore, tough to bend," Rivers explained. "It absolutely hurts your mobility. I thought I could see that throughout the game. You don't get injured by playing with it. It just doesn't feel great playing with it. So, he'll be fine."

Embiid's status for Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder is currently unknown. As he mentioned following the loss against Brooklyn, he'll have to see how he feels on Saturday before determining whether he's ready to play or not.

The good news is that Embiid mentioned he doesn't plan on sitting and wants to keep playing as long as there isn't any damage. However, the decision will ultimately be up to the medical staff to decide whether it's safe for him to play or not.

