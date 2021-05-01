Doc Rivers Considers Danny Green, George Hill Coaches in Uniform

Star talent is the most crucial part of building a contending team, but veterans are a close second. Part of what has made the Philadelphia 76ers successful this season is not only the rise of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. But the supporting cast of players around them.

Bringing in players like Danny Green and Dwight Howard in the offseason have shown to be big moves for the Sixers. Their impact off the court has made them invaluable.

The Sixers didn't stop there, as they were able to acquire George Hill at the trade deadline. Although he hasn't been with the team long, he too has been able to impact the young players on the Sixers.

Before last Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Doc Rivers would speak on some of the veterans on his roster this season. Going as far as to say that they are almost "coaches in uniform."

"[Danny Green] is great, him and George Hill, I would say. They just have so much knowledge they can share. It's always better coming from them than from us. Both of those guys, just their experiences, it's just invaluable," Rivers said pregame.

When being led by young superstars, it's imperative to surround them with good veterans. Guys like Green and Hill have played for great franchises and have won championships. They understand what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

This roster is without a doubt the best supporting cast to put around Embiid and Simmons in their careers. Never in their years prior have they had players with resumes like the ones around them now.

The upgraded supporting cast has helped the team turn things around after an underwhelming season last year. They will likely become more invaluable when the postseason begins.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.