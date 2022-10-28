Doc Rivers Explains Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell Rotation

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 regular season with two suitable backup options behind the center, Joel Embiid. When the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics to open up the year last Tuesday, Rivers opted to roll with Montrezl Harrell, as he believed the seasoned veteran deserved the minutes after a strong preseason.

Considering Harrell struggled against the Celtics, Rivers offered Reed a few minutes on the floor against the Milwaukee Bucks before not playing him again against the San Antonio Spurs.

In Monday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, Rivers utilized both Reed and Harrell behind Embiid. Reed checked in for roughly nine minutes while Harrell took the court for ten minutes. Then Rivers did something similar on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Harrell checked into Wednesday’s game against the Raptors for a little over four minutes. Meanwhile, Reed was on the court for a little under two minutes. At this point, it’s clear the Sixers remain undecided on Embiid’s primary backup. Therefore, Rivers is utilizing a rotation of Reed and Harrell based on the flow of the game.

“The way [the Raptors] were playing,” said Rivers when asked about the decision to switch backup centers during the game. “We thought we needed… It was a loose ball game. At the first half, they got all of them. So, we felt like bringing Paul in so we could get some.”

Despite not having a concrete role in the Sixers’ rotation just yet, Reed understands that he’s expected to do the “dirty work” for the Sixers when he gets on the floor.

“I know what (Doc Rivers) wants from me,” said Reed earlier this week. “He wants me to go out there and play defense, get rebounds, set good screens, run the floor hard, do all the dirty work, and just go out there and be effective.”

Reed didn’t have much time to leave his mark on the game, but the young veteran showed hustle in a game where the Sixers lacked effort on the defensive end at times. It seems Reed will continue to collect low minutes when necessary, but Rivers made it crystal clear he likes Harrell playing alongside James Harden for offensive purposes.

“I actually like Trez more with James because Trez knows how to play off James a little better offensively,” Rivers explained. “I like Paul Reed defensively. So, that’s where we’re caught.”

Unless either Harrell or Reed dominates on the floor consistently, demanding minutes behind Embiid, Rivers is likely to make his center rotation situation-based for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.