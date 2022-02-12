Doc Rivers Had Final 'Long Talk' With Simmons Before Parting Ways

Doc Rivers' season full of praising Ben Simmons didn't end the way anybody expected. After defending the three-time All-Star countless times as questions loomed about Simmons' lack of shooting and even going as far as referring to Simmons as Philadelphia's "treasure," everything Rivers said was wiped out by a single comment following the Sixers' 2021 playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"I don't know the answer to that question right now," said Rivers when asked if Ben Simmons could be a point guard on a championship-winning basketball team. The reaction to Rivers' response was overblown on a national stage. And Ben Simmons bought into the negative spin.

From that point on, Rivers seemingly lost Simmons. And so did the entire Sixers' organization. Not only did Simmons request a trade, but he threatened to hold out from the team for the whole 2021-2022 season if he didn't get his wish.

Daryl Morey and Philadelphia's front office nearly missed the opportunity to get Simmons off of the Sixers, but they got a blockbuster deal done to acquire James Harden for a package centered around Simmons on the day of the trade deadline.

For the first time in his NBA career, Ben Simmons will play for a team other than the Sixers. When asked if he had had any contact with Simmons since the three-time All-Star parted ways with the organization, Rivers confirmed he did and is just happy to leave the situation in the rearview.

"I'm glad it's behind us," said Rivers on Friday night. "We had a long talk. It was a great conversation." Rivers didn't talk to Simmons a ton this year. Every time he had contact with the star guard, he kept the subject of those conversations private.

Friday night was no different. Whether Simmons and Rivers are on good terms or not remains unclear. However, there is one apparent thing; both parties are happy to put the drama in the past and move on.

