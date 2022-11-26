Doc Rivers Reveals PJ Tucker Suffered Injury vs. Magic

Injuries have been affecting the Philadelphia 76ers all throughout the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite being a depleted group with a handful of key players out of the mix due to recovery, or playing through an injury currently, the hits haven’t stopped coming to the Sixers.

Going into Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers missed three starters in James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. While Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker played, the two veterans have dealt with their fair share of bumps and bruises over the last few games.

On Friday night, Tucker suffered another minor setback in the team’s matchup against the Magic, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

“I don’t know what it was, I think it was his ankle or something,” said Rivers after the game. “He couldn’t go, so we didn’t have anybody to guard Banchero anymore. I don’t know what it was, to be honest. I just knew they told me when he went out. He told me he had to come out, and so I haven’t checked, but we’ll see what’s going on.”

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Tucker is dealing with left ankle soreness after Friday’s game. While Tucker’s recent setback shouldn’t be anything too concerning, his absence in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game did raise some concern.

In total, Tucker played 25 minutes on Friday night in Orlando. His playing time marked the least amount of minutes between anybody in the starting five. While he checked in for 17 minutes in the first half and even clocked an eight-minute shift in the third quarter, Tucker missed the entire fourth quarter on Friday.

The veteran forward finished the night as a plus-three in the win over Orlando. While he didn’t contribute any points after attempting three shots, the veteran came down with five rebounds and produced an assist.

The Sixers are set to return to the court on Sunday night, where they’ll take on the Magic once more. For the time being, Tucker’s status for that matchup remains unclear.

