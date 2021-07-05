Rivers Wants Ben Simmons Back Next Season

Since the Sixers' exit from the postseason, there has been endless talk among national media and analysts that the team needs to split up their All-Star duo. This has resulted in Ben Simmons being the main name tossed around in trade talks thus far in the offseason.

Simmons saw backlash throughout the season but always had one key supporter. Doc Rivers always stood by the 24-year-old All-Star until the very end. He even went as far as to say that Simmons is a "treasure" during the first round of the postseason.

Even now, Rivers continues to be a supporter of Simmons. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Rivers said he wants Simmons back on the Sixers next season.

"Ben is great. I want him back next season. He's terrific. He'll be great. I think he doesn't need a lot of fixing. He's going to be great for us," said Rivers.

Based on how Rivers was with Simmons all season, these comments are not shocking. A coach of his stature is always going to stand by his star players. It's his final comments that stand out.

It's abundantly clear what areas of Simmons' game need work this offseason. Shooting is likely the focal point of his offseason regiment, free-throw shooting more importantly.

The battle with Simmons is not with mechanics but with his mindset. Simmons himself even admitted that his struggles at the foul line in the playoffs were mental.

Boosting his confidence as a shooter is the key to un-tapping new levels of his game. That confidence is only going to come through constant work and repetition.

While Rivers might want Simmons back next season, the real question is in what facet. Following the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Hawks, Rivers said he doesn't know if Simmons can be the point guard on a championship team.

Throughout his entire first year in Philadelphia, Rivers did all he could to have people see how special of a talent Simmons is. Even with his collapse in the postseason, Rivers stands firm as a strong believer in Simmons.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.