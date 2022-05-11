The Philadelphia 76ers knew going into their second-round series against the Miami Heat that they would need at least one victory on the road to steal the series over the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

When the series kicked off last week, the Sixers came up short in Games 1 and 2. As the Sixers got on the board with back-to-back victories at home in Games 3 and 4, the Sixers had a great opportunity to finally steal a game in South Beach before the series goes back to Philly.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, they looked out of sorts during Tuesday night’s Game 5 matchup. And from the jump, the Sixers were doomed at the FTX Arena as they couldn’t take control during any point of the matchup.

Through the first quarter, the Sixers were held to under 20 points and turned the ball over four times. While they played much better in the second quarter and kept the game within comeback distance at the end of the first half, the Sixers’ second-half adjustments were non-existent.

The Heat extended their lead to as much as 20 points in the third quarter. And during the fourth quarter, a nearly 40-point rally allowed the Heat to get out in front by 37 points. Towards the end of the matchup, Doc Rivers cleared the bench as it was clear his team was too far behind.

“They were just more physical,” said Rivers after the game. “We didn’t run our stuff very well. We played at a snail’s pace. I think we had 85 shots and turned the ball over. Everything they did tonight was harder and better. Their stuff was better than what we ran, their energy was better, and their toughness was better.”

When it was all said and done, the Sixers fell way short and lost the game 120-85. With that defeat, the Sixers will head back to Philly and will face possible elimination during the Game 6 matchup at home.

“That’s on me to make sure they’re ready,” Rivers continued. “And that’s on them to be ready. Tonight, we were not. I want to watch the tape or burn the tape. I’m not sure which one. I’ll probably watch it because I have to, and then I’ll burn it. We’ll be ready next game. We have to be.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.