Doc Rivers' Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey

Doc Rivers talks about the departure of Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey.

The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the third-year sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. On Thursday morning, the Sixers cut both prospects loose, sending them into free agency.

On Friday, the Sixers reunited for their first post-preseason practice. Following a competitive session, Rivers discussed the team’s latest losses, beginning with his thoughts on the departure of the third-year guard, Isaiah Joe.

“That was a tough one for me because I really liked the kid,” said Rivers. “I really believe he’s an NBA player. He was just caught behind so many guys, so that was very difficult. You know, we had a long talk.”

Joe joined the 76ers as a second-round pick in 2020. Coming out of Arkansas, Joe was a young prospect who the Sixers believed could light it up from beyond the arc. While the young guard showed some promise throughout his first couple of seasons in the NBA, a crowded guard position led the 23-year-old guard to become the odd-man-out.

Bassey was in a similar boat.

“Charles, I believe, is an NBA player too,” Rivers continued. “He’s got a long way to go, but he can get there. So, we released two guys, who I believe someday will be in the NBA and hopefully play well.”

Like Joe, Bassey joined the Sixers as a second-round pick in 2021. While the former Western Kentucky standout didn’t get the same amount of time to develop and prove himself on the Sixers, Rivers believes he has the potential to make it work out somewhere else as long as he improves in certain areas.

“Just being a force, being a more dominating shot blocker, running the floor, rebounder,” Rivers said regarding Bassey. “His offense will come, but while that process is happening, he had to be dominant in the other areas.” 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_

