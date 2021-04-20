Doc Rivers Issues Update on Ben Simmons After Loss to Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers had a notable injury report heading into Monday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, and George Hill were all listed as questionable as early as Sunday night for Monday night's battle with the Warriors.

When Monday afternoon rolled around, the Sixers added Ben Simmons into the mix. According to a team official, Ben Simmons was dealing with a non-COVID-19 related illness. While the team wouldn't specify what Simmons was actually dealing with, it was significant enough to keep him off the court on Monday.

By the time seven o'clock rolled around, the Sixers decided on all of their questionable players' statuses. Simmons, who was questionable all afternoon, was ruled out. As expected, his absence was clear as the 76ers struggled to contain Warriors star Steph Curry around the perimeter.

After the Sixers failed to overcome Curry's dominance from beyond the arc, head coach Doc Rivers attempted to offer an update on his starting point as best as he could.

“I have no idea [what Ben's dealing with]. I’ve used this before, but I am not a real doctor," Rivers joked. "I didn’t do the exam. I don’t know, but whenever someone has a cold, everyone thinks COVID, and it wasn’t COVID. So I expect him back, but I can’t guarantee you that. I just don’t know how bad it is.”

When it comes to illnesses, teams typically can't put a timeline on a player's return. It's all going to depend on how their body recovers. While Rivers claims he isn't sure what Simmons is dealing with exactly, the head coach assumes it's a stomach virus.

Simmons will get an extra day of rest on Tuesday as the 76ers don't have a game on the schedule and aren't practicing. On Wednesday, they'll be back on the court at the Wells Fargo Center to face the Phoenix Suns. While Simmons' status is unknown and will likely be questionable going into the matchup, Doc Rivers wouldn't rule out the possibility of his starting guard playing on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.