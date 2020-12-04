Dwight Howard Isn't Concerned About Quick Transition After Lakers Run

Most NBA players and teams weren't opposed to the idea of starting the 2020-2021 season in late December. After all, a handful of squads haven't played since the league went on a hiatus back in March.

As expected, there was some pushback elsewhere, though. After all, teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat just wrapped up a playoff run back in mid-October. Now, in a little over two months, those teams and players will take the court once again to kick off next season.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers' championship run last season. Now, he's ready to take on another season in the NBA as a member of the Sixers, who haven't played since August.

One might think Howard could be frustrated with the turnaround into next season, but the 34-year-old center made it clear he's ready to roll no matter what after being asked if he has any concerns regarding the short break.

"Are there any concerns?" Howard asked himself. "No, sir. I'm trying to keep myself in pretty good shape to get ready for this season. I wasn't expecting to start so early but I'll be ready. The main thing is just being there for the young fellas and trying to help them out right now."

Being that this year's offseason is unlike any other, Howard admitted he had to do things slightly different as expected. Despite the drastic change, though, the veteran center doesn't believe his body won't be able to handle the sudden start.

"I did [have to make changes this offseason]," Howard said. "It felt like we just finished playing. So, I tried to take some time off, you know, and get off my feet. But I just got the urge to be back in the gym and get back on the floor and try to get another championship."

