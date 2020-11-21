Dwight Howard Signs With Sixers

Dwight Howard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated on Friday night. The signing was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the deal is worth the veteran minimum exception of $2.6 million. The cap hit will be $1.6 million.

The 34-year-old center is coming off of a season of redemption with the Los Angeles Lakers. After teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Howard once again established himself as a reliable center coming off of the Lakers' bench.

Last season, Howard appeared in 69 regular-season games for the Lakers. In an average of roughly 18 minutes of action, Howard put up 7.5 points-per-game, collected 7.3 rebounds-per-game, and had 1.1 blocks-per-game. During his lone season in Los Angeles, Howard acquired his first NBA Finals series win.

Now, the veteran big man will come to Philly (despite some confusion) to play backup center for the Sixers. Heading into the offseason, the 76ers employed Al Horford and Norvel Pelle. On Wednesday just hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers traded Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Then on Friday, the Sixers waived Pelle, leaving the backup center position vacant heading into free agency. Signing Howard indicates the Sixers will fill the void of Horford, Pelle, and Kyle O'Quinn in 2020.

