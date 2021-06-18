ESPN Analyst Thinks Embiid Can Do More For Sixers

The Sixers were the talk of the town following their Game 5 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. After being on the wrong end of a historic comeback, they were a big topic of conversation among the national talk shows.

On Thursday's edition of The Jump on ESPN, a discussion started on what the Sixers need to do to get themselves back in this series. Senior writer for ESPN Ramona Shelburne gave her thoughts on Joel Embiid taking on more of a load to get the Sixers to the finish line.

"Superstars win NBA championships, and Joel Embiid finished second in the MVP voting this year. He is a great player. He can do more, he really can. He is that dominant," said Shelburne.

The main point she made revolved around his shooting. Embiid is currently averaging just under 17 shot attempts per game in this series, and Shelburne feels that number should increase. As dominant as Embiid is, there is no reason for him not to creep closer to at least 20 shot attempts.

"When you have this happening to you on the court, and it's getting away from you, just feed the big guy every time," Shelburne said Thursday.

With their season on the line in Game 6, Embiid is sure to take a larger role in the offense. A championship is what his focus has been on all season, and he is not ready to let that slip away.

Along with getting him more shots, the Sixers need to improve the floor around him as well. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have struggled greatly the last two games, making life harder for Embiid. The Hawks have been able to crowd around the rim and make Embiid battle against multiple defenders at the rim.

Embiid has shown this season he is more than capable of putting on a memorable performance. Due to the team's struggles, it has fallen on him to keep the Sixers' season alive.

The Sixers have found themselves with their backs against the wall in Game 6. If Embiid is able to lift this team out of the hole they've dug, it will cement his name among the NBA elite.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.