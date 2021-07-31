ESPN Writer Believes Warriors Remain Interested in Simmons

Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers hinted at the possibility of parting ways with Ben Simmons this offseason, a notable number of teams have reportedly reached out. Organizations such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, and Toronto Raptors reached out with interest during the early stages of the offseason.

Over time, the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors poked their heads in the conversation as well. This past week, the Warriors became a team that was frequently linked to the Sixers as they reportedly turned away from negotiation talks after hearing Daryl Morey's expensive demands.

As the Warriors weren't interested in parting ways with several young players and a handful of first-round picks, Golden State was rumored to be withdrawing from the Ben Simmons sweepstakes before things even got interesting.

But a senior writer at ESPN thinks there is reason to believe we haven't heard the last of the Sixers and Warriors discussing a potential Ben Simmons trade. Marc J. Spears of ESPN joined 'The Jump' on Friday to talk about Golden State and their progress following the draft.

Before wrapping up his segment, Spears threw in an interesting nugget as he made it clear to keep an eye on the Warriors as the Ben Simmons sweepstakes continue to slowly but surely unfold this offseason.

“I’m not gonna give up on Ben Simmons," Spears said when talking about potential Warriors moves this offseason. "I think they’re still out there. Keep an eye on that. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Warriors are still having conversations with them.”

If Daryl Morey proved one thing this offseason, it's that he's not parting ways with Simmons for the sake of getting a deal done.

As he's remained firm on a price tag, which many consider to be outrageous, the Sixers have made it very clear that they will not accept anything less than what they're asking for when it comes to Simmons. Will the Warriors meet those demands? Perhaps, we'll see in the coming days, weeks, or maybe even months.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.