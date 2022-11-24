Skip to main content

Former 76er Isaiah Joe Erupts for Career-High vs. Nuggets

Former Sixers sharpshooter Isaiah Joe has an impressive showing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in their loss against the Denver Nuggets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t figured out a steady role for former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Isaiah Joe just yet. Since Joe’s been with OKC, his minutes have been inconsistent.

In the 13 games Joe has played, he’s averaged just seven minutes on the floor. At times, the young veteran guard remained on the bench as a DNP on five occasions. 

Joe hasn’t found consistency in Oklahoma City quite yet, but there are times when the former Arkansas standout heats up from the field and proves he belongs.

During a late October matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Joe made noise for his nine-minute showing as he collected 15 points, knocking down all three of his shots from beyond the arc. 

From then on, he averaged just five points per game in eight outings. On Wednesday night, Joe collected 20 minutes off the bench in OKC’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, and he once again turned into a flame thrower from deep as he erupted for a career-high.

In nearly 21 minutes of action, Joe chucked up 11 shots from the field. All but one of his attempts came from beyond the arc. Joe knocked down 70 percent of his threes and put up 21 points. The young guard’s total became his career high on Wednesday night.

Joe’s previous career high of 18 points came on two separate occasions during his stint with the Sixers. Back in January of last season, Joe had an 18-point outing against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he drilled five of his eight three-point attempts. 

Eight nights later, Joe had similar production in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. With a 28-minute shift against the Hawks, Joe hit on 66 percent of his shots, collecting 18 points.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

