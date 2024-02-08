Former 76ers Sharpshooter Traded to Charlotte Hornets

Seth Curry is on the move and back in the Eastern Conference.

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry is on the move once again.

After embarking on a third stint with the Dallas Mavericks in 2023-2024, Curry is set to make his way to the Charlotte Hornets as he’s been included in a deadline deal.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets are sending their veteran forward PJ Washington to Dallas in exchange for Grant Williams, Curry, and a first-round pick. Per the report, the first-rounder has a light protection for the 2027 NBA Draft.

With Curry headed to the Hornets, he’s set to join his ninth team since entering the NBA in 2013 as an undrafted prospect out of Duke.

Curry’s NBA career started slow, with just four appearances across two seasons on three different teams. When he joined the Sacramento Kings in 2015, his career started picking up as he averaged 16 minutes on the court across 44 games.

From then on, Curry had roles on the Mavericks, Portland Trails Blazers, 76ers, and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers traded for Curry during the 2020 NBA Draft. At the time, the Sixers were searching for a reliable shooter and got it from Curry, who averaged 45 percent from three in the 57 games he played for the Sixers during his first run with the team.

Amidst his second season in Philadelphia, Curry found himself caught in the crossfire of the Ben Simmons saga. As the Sixers looked to swap out the three-time All-Star for the ten-time All-Star James Harden, they sent a package that included Curry and Andre Drummond out to Brooklyn.

Last season, Curry wrapped up his tenure with the Nets by making 61 appearances, averaging nine points while draining 41 percent of his threes.

During his third stint with the Mavericks, Curry had 36 appearances, averaging 13 minutes on the floor. The veteran put up just four points per game while knocking down 36 percent of his threes. He was not a part of the Mavs’ rotation when they paid a visit to the Sixers earlier this week.

Perhaps Curry will garner a steady role on a rebuilding Hornets team.