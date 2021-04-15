Former NBA Champion Picks Ben Simmons for DPOY

Tuesday afternoon Sixers guard Ben Simmons would join ESPN's Rachel Nichols on the network's NBA program 'The Jump.' Simmons would speak on multiple topics, one notably being the race for Defensive Player of the Year.

This topic coming up is not shocking, as it is something Simmons has had his eyes on all season. He would even take some shots at Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, his biggest competition in the DPOY race.

After the interview with Simmons, the conversation of DPOY would continue in the program. Leading to former player and champion Kendrick Perkins gives his season as to why Simmons is deserving of the award.

"I think hands down Ben Simmons is the Defensive Player of the Year, we all know that he can guard one through five," Perkins said.

He would then pick one game in particular that stood out to him. When the Sixers and Mavericks faced off earlier this season, Simmons did a phenomenal job defending Luka Doncic. He would end the game with just 19 points to go with seven turnovers, largely in part of Simmons' frenetic defense.

"I watched Ben Simmons guard and shut down Luka like no one else has done in the NBA," he said about the defensive performance.

At this point in the season, the Sixers currently sit at second in the NBA in defensive rating at 106.4. Perkins would say the Sixers are where they are defensively because of the play of Simmons.

"Ben Simmons is so elite at the defensive end, and I think he set the tone for them, and this is why they are ranked number two overall defensively. Because of the tone he sets with that tenacity, picking up full court, being a rim protector, being able to switch one through five. Right now, Ben Simmons is my defensive player of the year," said Perkins.

Ben Simmons has arguably been one of the top defenders in the league for two years now, and he is finally getting league-wide recognition. This could lead to the 24-year-old winning the award for the first time in his young career.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.