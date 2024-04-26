All 76ers

Former NBA Champion Sounds off on Joel Embiid's Controversial Play

Kendrick Perkins believes Joel Embiid should've been ejected in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 3 matchup against the New York Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks off the
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks off the / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took their home floor for Game 3 against the New York Knicks. Joel Embiid would be a focal point of this matchup, both for his play and some of his actions on the court.

The biggest discourse around Embiid’s performance is a play with Mitchell Robinson under the basket. Embiid was on the ground while the Knicks big man was going up for a shot attempt. While in the air, Embiid looks like he grabs Robinson by the ankle and pulls down on him.

Due to Robinson being defenseless, many felt Embiid should have been ejected from the game for this play. He ended up remaining in, while Robinson had to exit due to an ankle injury.

Among those to share their thoughts on this play was Kendrick Perkins. He feels Embiid should have been removed from the game because he could have severely injured his opponent.

Embiid would go on to have a monstrous performance as he reached a new playoff career-high in points. In 40 minutes of action, the reigning MVP posted a stat line of 50 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Behind this impressive outing, the Sixers were able to take down the Knicks by a final score of 125-114.

After taking care of business on their home floor, the Sixers now only trail in the series by one game. These teams will once again enjoy two days off before having to take the floor again. Game 4 will take place Sunday afternoon, with tip-off scheduled for 1:00 pm.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

